Street gangs clash: Police arrest 23 in Kaduna — Nigeria Today

Street gangs clash: Police arrest 23 in Kaduna

Kaduna – The Police Command in Kaduna State says its officers have arrested no fewer than 23 persons in connection with the alleged killing of a member of “Sara Suka’’, a street gang in the state.

ASP Muhktar Aliyu, the Police Public Relations Officer in the command, in Kaduna that the arrest occurred on Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. in Kawo area of Kaduna.

“What happened was that a member of the street gang, Ibrahim Ashiru, 27, lost his life when he allegedly claimed to have renounced his membership of the gang.

“So, for that, some members of the gangs from different groups allegedly attacked him, stabbed him and ran away.

“He was taken to hospital and later died because of the injuries he sustained,’’ he said.

Aliyu said after Ashiru was taken to cemetery for burial, another group went out for reprisal.

“They went to the houses of those that they suspected had hands in his death, burnt two houses and a bakery,’’ he said.

He said that with the prompt intervention of the police, 23 suspects were arrested and investigation was in progress on their activities.

“The command under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Austin Iwar will not allow any group of criminals to take law into their hands,’’ he warned.(NAN)

