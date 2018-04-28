 Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders: Saudi TV - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders: Saudi TV – Pulse Nigeria

Strike kills dozens of Yemen rebels including commanders: Saudi TV
An air strike on Yemen's capital by a Saudi-led military coalition has killed dozens of Huthi rebels including at least two commanders, Saudi television reported Saturday. Published: 1 minute ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency
