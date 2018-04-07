Strike paralyses services at KNH - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Strike paralyses services at KNH – Daily Nation



Daily Nation Strike paralyses services at KNH

Daily Nation

This image taken on March 23, 2018 shows the Kenyatta National Hospital casualty wing. Due to an ongoing strike, KNH is now only attending to emergency cases. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. KNH has about 600 consultants, 250 of …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

