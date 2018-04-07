Strike paralyses services at KNH - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Strike paralyses services at KNH – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Strike paralyses services at KNH
Daily Nation
This image taken on March 23, 2018 shows the Kenyatta National Hospital casualty wing. Due to an ongoing strike, KNH is now only attending to emergency cases. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. KNH has about 600 consultants, 250 of …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!