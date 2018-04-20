Stroke: One Nigerian dies every 2 minutes, says Neurologist — Nigeria Today

Stroke: One Nigerian dies every 2 minutes, says Neurologist
Prof. Njideka Okubadejo, Nigeria’s first female neurologist, says one person dies every two minutes from stroke in the Nigeria. Okubadejo, of the University of Lagos, disclosed this at her Inaugural Lecture at the University in Lagos.
