 Student Dies In Corps Member’s Room — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Student Dies In Corps Member’s Room

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Akintunde Adegunloye a student of the College of Education in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State, was allegedly found deceased in his friend’s room on the premises of the State Specialists Hospital, Ondo town, Ondo State. Mr Femi Joseph, the Ondo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, relayed that the incident occurred last Thursday at 10pm. The […]

The post Student Dies In Corps Member’s Room appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.