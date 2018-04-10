Students' protest: How Akeredolu ordered AAUA, other institutions to increase tuition - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Students’ protest: How Akeredolu ordered AAUA, other institutions to increase tuition – Daily Post Nigeria
Students' protest: How Akeredolu ordered AAUA, other institutions to increase tuition
Following protests by students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) on Monday in Akure, Ondo, check by DAILY POST has revealed that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was the one who ordered the management of tertiary schools in the state to …
