Students’ protest: How Akeredolu ordered AAUA, other institutions to increase tuition — Nigeria Today

Students’ protest: How Akeredolu ordered AAUA, other institutions to increase tuition

Following protests by students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) on Monday in Akure, Ondo, check by DAILY POST has revealed that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was the one who ordered the management of tertiary schools in the state to increase their tuition. It would be recalled that the school authority announced increment in tuition […]

Students’ protest: How Akeredolu ordered AAUA, other institutions to increase tuition

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

