Students protest in Srinagar, demand justice for Asifa - Brighter Kashmir — Nigeria Today

Students protest in Srinagar, demand justice for Asifa – Brighter Kashmir

Several students, youth and civil society members protested here at Pratap Park, Srinagar demanding justice for 8-yr old Ashifa who was raped and murdered in Kathua after being drugged and tortured for several days inside a temple. The students
