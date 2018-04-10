Subsea 7 awarded contract for pipeline project offshore Nigeria - World Pipelines — Nigeria Today

Subsea 7 awarded contract for pipeline project offshore Nigeria – World Pipelines
Subsea 7 awarded contract for pipeline project offshore Nigeria
Subsea 7 S.A. today announced the award of a substantial1 contract by Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPN) for the Production Uplift Pipeline Projects (PUPP) in shallow water, offshore Nigeria. The contract scope includes engineering, construction …
