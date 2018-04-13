Successful kids to get certificate as Real Madrid Clinic ends — Nigeria Today

Successful kids to get certificate as Real Madrid Clinic ends

Over 100 children will be awarded certificates at the Real Madrid Foundation Soccer Clinic, which ends today at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the new 100 participants will be joined by 300, who got their certificates at the end of the first phase of the clinic last week.

Coaches Daniel Rotella and Rodrigo Rubles took the kids through the rudiments of the game for 10 days in a two-phase programme. Apart from putting the kids on the way to becoming world stars, they were also taught life skills that would make them better in future.

One of the Project Managers, Oluyomi Umar said the kids were all excited to be part of the clinic and worked very hard to learn from the Spanish coaches.

“I must commend the participants for giving their best. I am sure what they have learnt would come in handy in their career,” Umar added.

Kayode Bawa-Allah, who is also a project Manager, commended Sifax, Glee, Travel Fix, Nigeria Breweries Limited and Winners Golden Bet for supporting the clinic, which he said, would take place four times every year at different locations and states.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

