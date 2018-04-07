 Such a Blessing: African record spurs sprinter Okagbare - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Such a Blessing: African record spurs sprinter Okagbare – Vanguard

Blessing Okagbare's quest to successfully defend her Commonwealth Games 100 and 200 metres sprint titles will be boosted by her new African record over the longer distance. Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare celebrates winning the women's 100m athletics event

