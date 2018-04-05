'Sudani from Nigeria' actor settles payment row, says 'no racism in Kerala' - Scroll.in — Nigeria Today

‘Sudani from Nigeria’ actor settles payment row, says ‘no racism in Kerala’ – Scroll.in
|
Scroll.in
|
'Sudani from Nigeria' actor settles payment row, says 'no racism in Kerala'
Scroll.in
Samuel Robinson has taken back his allegations that he was under-compensated for the Malayalam film because he is African. by Scroll Staff. Published 39 minutes ago. 'Sudani from Nigeria' actor settles payment row, says 'no racism in Kerala Sudani from …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!