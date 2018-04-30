Suicide Bomb Blast Kills 11 Children In Afghanistan — Nigeria Today

Suicide Bomb Blast Kills 11 Children In Afghanistan

In southern Afghanistan, on Monday at least 11 children were killed by a suicide bomb attack on a foreign military convoy. A car bomb placed in the southern province of Kandahar exploded injuring an additional sixteen people among them, foreign and Afghan security force members the provincial police spokesman Qasim Afghan told AFP. Said Aziz […]

