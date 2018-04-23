Summer school is a drag, so enroll your kids in Microsoft’s Summer Camps — Nigeria Today

Summer school is a drag, so enroll your kids in Microsoft’s Summer Camps
Microsoft will hold a new series of education courses for kids this summer. The courses focus on coding, game development, robotics, 3D moviemaking, and philanthropy. All classes are free and held at Microsoft Stores.
