 Sunday Adetunji happy with Abia Warriors return after long injury layoff - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sunday Adetunji happy with Abia Warriors return after long injury layoff – Goal.com

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Sunday Adetunji happy with Abia Warriors return after long injury layoff
Goal.com
The forward made his return in the Uchendu Warriors' triumph over the Pride of Rivers after spending months on the sidelines. Sunday Adetunji is delighted after making his return in Abia Warriors' 2-1 victory over Rivers United in a Nigerian topflight

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.