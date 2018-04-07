Sunday Oliseh Wins Case Against Fortuna Sittard — Nigeria Today

Sunday Oliseh Wins Case Against Fortuna Sittard

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) tribunal has ruled that second division club Fortuna Sittard must pay their suspended Nigerian coach Sunday Oilseh part of his salary as compensation.

Oliseh was put on non-active by the club on 14 February. According to Fortuna there was talk of culpable and inadmissible behavior.

The KNVB arbitration committee however also ruled that Fortuna does not have to return the Nigerian coach as a coach – a development Fortuna is claiming as victory.

Carlos Barros, Oliseh’s agent, has however dismissed the victory claims of Fortuna Sittard. “It is indicative of the rudeness of Isitan Gün”, says Barros in conversation with 1Limburg. “He is now pretending to win the issue, just as he wanted to make it happen that there was a disrupted employment relationship.”

In the ruling, the KNVB finds it strange that Oliseh’s contract was extended in May 2017, while there were doubts about the Nigerian within the club. The KNVB also says that Fortuna is also guilty of the feud.

“By flaunting now and reassuring himself that Oliseh is not coming back, is ironic to say the least, if he had wanted to discuss the dismissal with us as professional clubs do, this entire circus would have been unnecessary”, according to Barros.

According to Barros, Fortuna was looking forward to ending their relationship with Oliseh without any severance payment. “Greedy and disrespectful, the Arbitration Board fortunately looked through the case and issued a severance payment to my client – clear evidence that Sunday won this case”.

“I’m delighted at the ruling and the most important thing for me in the judgment was that it was stated that they did not find anywhere that I was a bad employee,” Oliseh told CSN shortly after he left the tribunal. “The judgment came like an hour ago; it’s a 20-page judgment. My assistant coaches will also be compensated.

“The Federation gave the President of Fortuna Sittard (Isitan Gun) one week to pay me the compensation or to withdraw the request to terminate my contract. If he does withdraw it means he will pay more that the stipulated compensation fee.”

Oliseh however did not reveal the amount he will be compensated with. Dutch media outfit 1Limburg reports that it is about 90,000 euros gross.

Oliseh took to Twitter to share news of the ruling;

Dutch court finds Fortuna Sittard guilty for not being a good employer to Sunday Oliseh and sanctions Fortuna. Most importantly The Knvb Court stated that Oliseh has not acted as a bad Employee!!

Consequentally negating false claims by Fortuna. God is Great! — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) April 6, 2018

2/2

The court further sanctions Fortuna Sittard compensate me (Oliseh) immediately financially .

I am obliged to stay as Fortuna Employee till the month of May 2018.Thanks 2 all my well wishers for your valued support all through this injustice.Thankful to God 4 his blessings! — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) April 6, 2018

In another development, Completesportsnigeria.com reports that Oliseh will sue the President of Fortuna Sittard for damages in the coming weeks.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Sunday Oliseh Wins Case Against Fortuna Sittard appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

