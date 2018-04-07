Sunday Oliseh wins Fortuna Sittard in court, gets compensation - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Sunday Oliseh wins Fortuna Sittard in court, gets compensation – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Sunday Oliseh wins Fortuna Sittard in court, gets compensation
Daily Post Nigeria
A former captain of the Super Eagles, Sunday Oliseh has defeated Dutch club, Fortuna Sittard in the Royal Dutch Football Association, KNVB, court. The court ruled that the Dutch second tier club were guilty of 'Black Money Payment' as Oliseh claimed …
Oliseh: Nigerian coach wins legal fight against Dutch club
Sunday Oliseh Wins Case Against Fortuna Sittard
Oliseh Defeats Fortuna Sittard In Dutch FA Tribunal, To Be Compensated
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!