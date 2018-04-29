 Sunderland sack coach, put club up for sale - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Sunderland sack coach, put club up for sale – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Sunderland sack coach, put club up for sale
Vanguard
Sunderland sacked manager Chris Coleman on Sunday, and then announced that owner Ellis Short was selling the club following the northeast side's relegation to the third tier of English football. Coleman. Sunderland said Short plans to sell to a group
Sunderland sold by Ellis Short as Chris Coleman is sackedThe Guardian
Who will Sunderland look to as their next manager? Young or old they will have to be toughChronicleLive
Sunderland dismiss Chris Coleman and announce sale of clubTelegraph.co.uk
SkySports –Sportinglife.com –Daily Mail –ESPN
all 95 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.