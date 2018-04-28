 Sunkanmi drops Monster hit song 'Zobo' - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Sunkanmi drops Monster hit song ‘Zobo’ – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Sunkanmi drops Monster hit song 'Zobo'
Fresh out of the studio, talented singer, songwriter and entertainer, Olasunkanmi Rehanat Alonge, better known on stage as Sunkanmi is out with another monster hit song titled, 'Zobo'. Sunkanmi. The new song connects with the popular new street dance

