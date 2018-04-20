Super Cup 2018 Final: Bengaluru ease past East Bengal to register emphatic victory - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Super Cup 2018 Final: Bengaluru ease past East Bengal to register emphatic victory – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Super Cup 2018 Final: Bengaluru ease past East Bengal to register emphatic victory
Goal.com
A moment of madness from full-back Samad Mullick reduced East Bengal down to 10 men and allowed Bengaluru to take control of the game… Bengaluru FC routed East Bengal 4-1 to win the inaugural edition of the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium …
