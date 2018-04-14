Super Eagles Stars Excited As Troost-Ekong Expects “World Cup Baby” — Nigeria Today

Super Eagles Stars Excited As Troost-Ekong Expects “World Cup Baby”

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong is expecting a baby from his partner, Completesportsportsnigeria.com reports.

The Bursaspor star, 24, posted a picture of his Caucasian girlfriend, whose name he has not revealed, on his official Instagram page announcing the arrival of his child.

“We can’t wait to meetTroost-Ekong wrote on his Instagram page beneath the picture 0f the obviously pregnant lady.

His international teammates also reacted to his post, wishing him well.

Kenneth Omeruo who tied the nuptial knots last year wrote: “Congrats. World Cup baby.”

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho also wrote: “Bro you score own goal. Congrats brother.”

Anthony Ujah and Moses Simon wrote in their post separately: “Congrats bro.”

Nantes defender, Chidozie Awaziem, added: “Nice one bro.. God bless you all.”

The post Super Eagles Stars Excited As Troost-Ekong Expects “World Cup Baby” appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

