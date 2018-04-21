Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo scores 4 goals for Changchun Yatai - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo scores 4 goals for Changchun Yatai – Pulse Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo scores 4 goals for Changchun Yatai
Pulse Nigeria
Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo on Saturday, April 21 scored four goals for Changchun Yatai in their 5-2 win over Guizhou Hengfeng in a Chinese Super League (CSL) fixture. Ighalo gave Changchun the lead in the 24 minute after he converted a penalty …
