Super Falcons coach Dennerby says France spanking wake-up call, vows not to underrate Gambia - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today

Super Falcons coach Dennerby says France spanking wake-up call, vows not to underrate Gambia
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Super Falcons coach Dennerby says France spanking wake-up call, vows not to underrate Gambia
Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has said the 8-0 loss to France was a wake-up call for his team and he also assured the African champions will not underrate Gambia when they clash in an AFCON qualifier in June. Last week in Le Mans, France, the …
Super Falcons to battle Gambia in AFCON qualifiers
