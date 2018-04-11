 Super Falcons coach Dennerby says France spanking wake-up call, vows not to underrate Gambia - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today
Super Falcons coach Dennerby says France spanking wake-up call, vows not to underrate Gambia – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Sports


Super Falcons coach Dennerby says France spanking wake-up call, vows not to underrate Gambia
Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has said the 8-0 loss to France was a wake-up call for his team and he also assured the African champions will not underrate Gambia when they clash in an AFCON qualifier in June. Last week in Le Mans, France, the
