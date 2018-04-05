Super Falcons primed for good outing against France — Nigeria Today

Super Falcons primed for good outing against France

Nigeria’s Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons, have settled down in the city Le Mans, west of France after arriving on Wednesday evening.

Head Coach Thomas Dennerby, who had been in France three days before the contingent landed, welcomed the players and officials to the Mercure Le Mans Centre hotel in company of his assistant, Jorgen Petersson.

All 18 players, including Holland-based Sophia Omotola Omidiji, a late call-up, had a light work out at the Le Clos Fleuri ground at 10am and later followed with a tougher session in the evening at the Le Mans Stadium, also known as the Stade MMArena.

An interesting game is at hand on Friday, with Nigeria a mix of veterans and upcoming stars, while France, who finished in fourth place at the FIFA World Cup finals in Germany seven years ago, also boast a number of new prospects.

Nigeria’s Falcons have won eight of the 10 editions of the Women Africa Cup of Nations staged to date, and have represented Africa at all editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup since the first competition was held in China 27 years ago.

While Skipper Rita Chikwelu, Josephine Chukwunonye, Faith Ikidi, Ugo Njoku, Osinachi Ohale, Ngozi Okobi, Francis Ordega and Desire Oparanozie have been everywhere and seen it all, goalkeepers Onyinyechukwu Okeke and Chiamaka Nnadozie, as well as Glory Ogbonna and Anam Imo are starry –eyed and looking to notch senior caps.

The match comes just days after the Super Eagles concluded the first phase of their 2018 FIFA World Cup actual build –up with useful encounters against Poland in Wroclaw and Serbia in London, and the U20 boys concluded a two –match tour of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Kick -off time at the Stade MMArena on Friday is 9pm.

Anthony Nlebem

