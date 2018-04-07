Super Falcons Suffer Humiliating 8-0 Defeat Against France — Nigeria Today

Super Falcons Suffer Humiliating 8-0 Defeat Against France

While the Super Falcons have generally dominated the African space, they haven’t always been the greatest against foreign opposition and this was one again shown after they suffered a humiliating 8-0 defeat at the hands of France. The game was a friendly in preparation for their 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers. Montpellier forward […]

The post Super Falcons Suffer Humiliating 8-0 Defeat Against France appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

