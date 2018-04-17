Supra Mahumapelo motion of no confidence postponed - News24 — Nigeria Today

Supra Mahumapelo motion of no confidence postponed – News24
News24
Supra Mahumapelo motion of no confidence postponed
Speaker of the North West Susan Dantjie has postponed a motion of no confidence debate against the province's premier Supra Mahumapelo. The postponement was to allow for the unfolding of court processes, which the Economic Freedom Fighters – the party …
