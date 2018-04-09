Supreme Court affirms decision in favor of coal companies in water contamination suit - Beckley Register-Herald — Nigeria Today

Supreme Court affirms decision in favor of coal companies in water contamination suit – Beckley Register-Herald
Beckley Register-Herald
Supreme Court affirms decision in favor of coal companies in water contamination suit
Beckley Register-Herald
West Virginia Supreme Court justices have ruled in favor of Gov. Jim Justice's companies in a lawsuit alleging water contamination of private wells. The case comes out of Wyoming County, where 16 families sued Mechel Bluestone Coal Company and Dynamic …
