Supreme Court Did Not Nullify Pinnick Board’s Election – NFF — Nigeria Today

Supreme Court Did Not Nullify Pinnick Board’s Election – NFF

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Friday in Abuja assured that there was no reason to get worried about a Supreme Court decision on the 2014 elections into its Executive Committee. The football body, on its twitter handle some moments after the court’s ruling, said the Supreme Court in Abuja did not nullify Amaju Pinnick’s […]

