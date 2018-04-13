 Supreme Court rules on suit against Gov Ikpeazu — Nigeria Today
Supreme Court rules on suit against Gov Ikpeazu

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Supreme Court on Friday in Abuja dismissed an application filed by Mr Friday Nwosu, praying the court to disqualify Okezie Ikpeazu as democratically elected governor of Abia State. Nwosu, a governorship aspirant in the 2014 PDP governorship primaries had challenged the nomination and emergence of Ikpeazu as the state governor on the grounds that […]

