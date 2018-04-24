Supreme Court Set To Deliver NFF Judgement, Eagles World Cup Plans In Jeopardy - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Supreme Court Set To Deliver NFF Judgement, Eagles World Cup Plans In Jeopardy – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Supreme Court Set To Deliver NFF Judgement, Eagles World Cup Plans In Jeopardy
Nigerians' hope of seeing the Super Eagles soar high in Russia at the FIFA World Cup in June may be dashed if the Supreme Court sacks the FIFA-recognised Amaju Pinnick led board of the Nigeria Football Federation when it delivers its judgement on …
Nigeria's participation on line as supreme court rules on Giwa, Pinnick case
Supreme Court Rules on Giwa, Pinnick Thursday
