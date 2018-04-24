 Supreme Court Set To Deliver NFF Judgement, Eagles World Cup Plans In Jeopardy - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Supreme Court Set To Deliver NFF Judgement, Eagles World Cup Plans In Jeopardy

Complete Sports Nigeria

Supreme Court Set To Deliver NFF Judgement, Eagles World Cup Plans In Jeopardy
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigerians' hope of seeing the Super Eagles soar high in Russia at the FIFA World Cup in June may be dashed if the Supreme Court sacks the FIFA-recognised Amaju Pinnick led board of the Nigeria Football Federation when it delivers its judgement on
Nigeria's participation on line as supreme court rules on Giwa, Pinnick caseGuardian (blog)
Supreme Court Rules on Giwa, Pinnick ThursdayTHISDAY Newspapers

