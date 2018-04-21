 Supreme Court voids Mobil's sack of 860 Nigerians… 18 years after - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Supreme Court voids Mobil’s sack of 860 Nigerians… 18 years after – The Nation Newspaper

Supreme Court voids Mobil's sack of 860 Nigerians… 18 years after
The Supreme Court has voided the sack by Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited of about 860 Nigerians employed in before the year 2000 as security officers, but named by the company Supernumerary Police Officers (SPY). The Supreme Court, in a unanimous
