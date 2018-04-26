 Surely This Two-Year-Old Drummer Can’t Be Two? [Video] — Nigeria Today
Surely This Two-Year-Old Drummer Can’t Be Two? [Video]

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Entertainment, Music, Video | 0 comments

Whoop-Dee F*cking Do, man.

That’s how much I care about a two-year-old drummer on the other side of the world, but Lennox Howard Noble is proving rather popular across the internet.

Fair play to him, because for most of us the terrible twos means soiling ourselves and causing absolute chaos.

I’m done feigning interest here, so over to Lennox to do his thing.

Oh, by the way, he’s drumming to Speak Life’s “I Can”, and apparently he didn’t miss a single beat:

Cool.

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

