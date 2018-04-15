Suspect Confesses - How I Stabbed My Lover For Refusing To Abort Pregnancy — Nigeria Today

A teen, 23-year-old Ismail Nasiru who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, Salamatu Garba, 22, to death has been arrested by the Jigawa Police command. The incident happened on March 23, 2018, in a bush in Jahun town, Jahun Local Government, following the refusal of Garba to abort a four-month-old pregnancy.

Nasiru was arrested following investigations after the matter was reported to the police at Jahun Divisional Police Station, following discovery of the corpse in the bush.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bala Zama Senchi, confirming the incident said the body was moved to the mortuary of Jahun General Hospital, for preservation while investigation was launched into the murder case.

“From the information obtained by the police, detectives attached to the Homicide Section learnt about the relationship between the victim and Nasiru. They stormed his house and arrested him.

“The case was then transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department at the headquarters of the police command in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.”CP Bala said.

During interrogation,Nasiru who is currently a 200-Level student of Ringim Polytechnic, confessed that he was responsible for the death of the young lady.

He said, “Salamatu Garba was my girlfriend and we have courted for some time and have been having sexual intercourse. She passed out from Government Girls Arabic Secondary School in 2017. Then she became pregnant. I wanted her to abort it, but she adamantly refused. And the pregnancy progressed to four months.

“On March 23, 2018. I took her to Jahun General Hospital and offered two nurses N13, 000 to perform the abortion. They refused to do it. “That same day, I took Salamatu from the hospital on my motorcycle and rode straight into the bush around 9:00pm. When I stopped, I brought out my Jack knife and stabbed her on the neck and waited until she died before I left the bush and went to my house.

“The police came and arrested me. Later, they searched my house and found her head-tie.”