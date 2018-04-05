 Suspected child traffickers killed a woman, abducted her 6-month-old baby during outing friend — Nigeria Today
Suspected child traffickers killed a woman, abducted her 6-month-old baby during outing friend

Some suspected child traffickers have absconded with a six-month-old baby after allegedly strangling her mother, Helen Ehianu, at Obior community, in the Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State. According to reports reaching Lailasnews.com, The 28-year-old, who had been missing since March 22, 2018, was found dead in a pit on March 24. The […]

