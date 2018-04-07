Suspected Herdsman with AK-47 arrested in Enugu State — Nigeria Today

Suspected Herdsman with AK-47 arrested in Enugu State



Enugu State Police Command says it has arrested suspected cattle herder with one AK-47 riffle and 7.62 ammunition at Isigwe Ugbawka community in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement in Enugu on Saturday that the suspect was arrested on April 4 at a farmland in the area.

“The suspected herder is now helping the police operatives in their full scale investigations,’’ he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, had visited the community where he commended residents for their timely and useful information which led to the arrest and arms recovery.

Amaraizu said that the police boss used the occasion to further release all the state command’s distress/emergency numbers to further strengthen police-public partnership.

Responding, Chairman, Nkanu East Local Government Area, Ikechukwu Ubagu, said that “there is no tension in the area as farmers are still in their various farmlands’’.

“The council is assuring the commissioner of its continual partnership with the police,’’ he said.

