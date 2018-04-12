Suspected herdsmen attack Zamfara villages, kill scores — Nigeria Today

Suspected herdsmen attack Zamfara villages, kill scores

Suspected herdsmen have attacked two villages in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara, killing several people. The gunmen launched attack on a mining site at Kuru-kuru village and also ambushed some people from the neighbouring Jarkuka village as they mobilised to bring help to Kuru-kuru. Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in […]

