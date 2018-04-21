Suspected Herdsmen Kill 15 in Fresh Benue Attacks — Nigeria Today

Suspected Herdsmen Kill 15 in Fresh Benue Attacks

About fifteen people have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the troubled Guma local government area of Benue state.

According to natives, the suspected Fulani herdsmen who were said to have appeared in military uniform invaded six communities in Saghev council ward of Guma LGA between Friday and early hours of Saturday leading to the death of about fifteen people.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr Terver Akase, however, said that ten corpses had so far recovered.

According to natives who spoke to our correspondent said the invaders attacked six communities which he mentioned to include; Tse Abi, Tse Ginde, Tse Peviv, Tse Ikyo, Agenke and Gbenke.

“These people who came in tens wore who military uniform which earlier gave us the confidence to move around, only for them to start shooting at people and at the same time burning houses, this made people scamper for safety.”

“We noticed their arrival on Friday evening and the attack continued until early hours of this morning, (Saturday).

“Twelve corpses had been recovered as at this (Saturday) afternoon,” the native said.

“As am talking to you, (around 2.04pm), gunshots still rent the air, while several houses have been burnt down.”

While confirming the attack on the affected communities, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Terver Akase in a statement said, ‘I can confirm that Fulani herdsmen last night (Friday) and earlier today (Saturday) invaded Saghev Ward of Guma Local Government Area, Benue State and killed many innocent persons.

“The attacked communities are Tse-Abi, Tse-Ginde, Tse-Peviv, Tse-Ikyo, Agenke and Gbenke.

“Ten corpses have so far been recovered with many others injured. The armed herdsmen also burnt numerous houses, shops and other property in the area.

“This mindless attack was unprovoked, and we urge security agencies to arrest the herdsmen behind the killings for prosecution, said Akase.

But the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP, Moses Yamu said he was yet to receive such report and asked to be given time to find out the situation of things from the council DPO.

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

