Suspected herdsmen kill widow in Anambra — Nigeria Today

Suspected herdsmen kill widow in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—A middle-aged widow has allegedly been raped and murdered in her farmland at Nteje in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State by persons suspected to be herdsmen.

The woman was said to have recently completed the burial rites of her late husband, who died in February this year.

It was gathered that the corpse of the woman, whose name was not immediately given, was discovered after her relations waited unsuccessfully for her return from the farm.

News of her death went round the community, prompting several meetings by the people of the area on the best way to handle the situation.

The traditional ruler of Nteje, Igwe Rowland Odegbo who confirmed the death, however said the deceased was not from his community, adding that the picture of the deceased was circulated round the community but nobody could identify her.

According to him, the incident might have happened in a land belonging to the neighbouring Umuleri in Anambra East local government area, adding that the deceased might also have been from that community.

The monarch, however, explained that the matter had already been reported at the Otuocha police division.

Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, Mrs. Nkiru Nwode said she was not aware that the incident had anything to do with herdsmen. “There is nothing to show that herdsmen were involved in the killing,” she said.

She, however, said that one person arrested in connection with the incident was still being detained in police custody, explaining that investigation into the matter was still on.

