Suspected kidnapper gets N500,000 bail — Nigeria Today

Suspected kidnapper gets N500,000 bail

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osun on Friday released a suspected kidnapper, 43-year-old Moshood Akewusola, on a N500,000 bail. Magistrate Adejumoke Ademola-Olowolagba, who gave the ruling, also granted him two sureties in like sum. She said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction while one of the sureties must be a civil servant of […]

The post Suspected kidnapper gets N500,000 bail appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

