 Suspected Killer Herdsmen Kills 8, Injures 3 At Popular Drinking Spot In Plateau State 1 — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen last Sunday night, opened fire on fun-seekers at a popular pub in Nding community, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing eight persons. Spokesperson for the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Matthias Tyopev, who confirmed the incident said five persons were killed while three others were injured […]

