Suspected Shooter in YouTube HQ incident Identified — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The shooter who opened fire at the YouTube headquarters in San bruno has been identified by the police as Nasim Najafi Aghdam. In a press statement released by the police, Aghgam was described as a 39-year-old female resident on San Diego, California. Aghdam had opened fire in the building, shooting 3 people and then shooting herself […]

