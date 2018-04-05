Suspected underworld kingpin's arrival at police station makes officers 'queasy' – court hears - News24 — Nigeria Today

Suspected underworld kingpin’s arrival at police station makes officers ‘queasy’ – court hears – News24
Suspected underworld kingpin's arrival at police station makes officers 'queasy' – court hears
Suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, and some co-accused in his extortion case, have had a rough time with police while trying to be law-abiding citizens, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court heard on Thursday. They have been trying to report to …
