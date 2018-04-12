Suspects name Shehu Sani in murder case, police invite senator — Nigeria Today

Suspects name Shehu Sani in murder case, police invite senator
The police in Kaduna have fingered Senator Shehu Sani in an ongoing homicide investigation. Consequently, Austin Iwar, the police commissioner in the state has written to the senator asking him to appear on April 30 at the Command Headquarters in Kaduna for questioning. “This is in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy and culpable […]
