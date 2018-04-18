Suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege & “Thugs” storm Senate, Steal Mace — Nigeria Today

Suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege & “Thugs” storm Senate, Steal Mace

Unknown “thugs” on Wednesday stormed the Nigerian Senate, making away with the mace of office, The Cable reports.

The senate was in session when the thugs stormed in, reportedly accompanying suspended senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The sergeants-at-arms were pictured struggling with the thugs to recover the mace.

Ike Ekweremadu, the Deputy Senate Leader, asked that the senators in session settle down for the continuation of the plenary, while promising that the thugs will be punished.

Omo-Agege and the thugs were said to have escaped with the mace in 3 waiting vehicles.

The Senate, in a statement by its spokesperson Abdullahi Sabi has said it is treasonous and has asked security agencies to retrieve the mace.

Watch video below:

VIDEO: How suspended senator, Omo-Agege ran away with the mace

Cc: @NGRSenate pic.twitter.com/nM41AOdexd — TheCable (@thecableng) April 18, 2018

Photo Credit: @tvcnewsng

The post Suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege & “Thugs” storm Senate, Steal Mace appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

