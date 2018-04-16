Suspension: Constituents Pass Vote Of Confidence On Omo-Agege — Nigeria Today

Suspension: Constituents Pass Vote Of Confidence On Omo-Agege
Following the suspension of the senator Ovie Omo-Agege from the National Assembly, the people of Delta Central Senatorial District that he represents have condemned the action of the lawmakers, even as they passed a vote of confidence on him. They however said his suspension was a violation of their right to quality representation in the […]
