Suspension: Protesters Storm NASS For Omo-Agege — Nigeria Today

Suspension: Protesters Storm NASS For Omo-Agege
Some constituents of Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, yesterday barricaded the main entrance into the National Assembly to protest the suspension of the lawmaker who represents Delta Central in the Senate. Senator Omo- Agege was on April 12, 2018, suspended for 90 legislative days for imputing that the election sequence reordering by Senate was targeted at […]
The post Suspension: Protesters Storm NASS For Omo-Agege appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
