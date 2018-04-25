SUSTAINING REFORMS IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE SECTOR — Nigeria Today

SUSTAINING REFORMS IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE SECTOR

Last year, the Federal Government set up a Presidential Committee on Prisons Decongestion with a view to reducing the number of inmates in Nigeria’s congested prisons, as well as comprehensively review the ugly situation and come up with appropriate recommendations for the imperative prison reform. Part of the terms of reference of the committee is to critically examine instances of human rights violations, grant special pardon and release inmates especially where such cases of right violations are established.

The presidential committee which is chaired by Justice Ishaq Bello, the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has Mrs. Leticia Ayoola Daniels as secretary. The committee is under the supervision of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami. Notably, the committee has been active since its inauguration visiting prisons in Imo, Rivers State, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, etc.

It is commendable for the Federal Government to have set up the committee under the chairmanship of a renown, professional and competent number one judge in the FCT, Justice Bello. So far, the reports of the nationwide prison tour and the results of the committee’s operations, particularly in terms of the number of inmates being released do not only evoke the sense of justice and humanity but also they demonstrate the import of the humanitarian crisis in our prison.

It is remarkable that a number of inmates who were, for instance, thrown into prison for stealing food crops or goats or yams and have served up to five years and above secured their freedom by the Justice Bello’s committee. There are inmates who have served up to 17 years in prison without being charged to court. Authorities clearly declared that over 70 percent of those in Nigeria’s prisons have never been charged to court once.

There are some inmates who have no money to hire the services of lawyers and some have nobody to stand by them. Under this circumstance, the inmates have been denied justice, a confirmation of a legal maxim that says, ‘Justice delayed is justice denied’.

Many are in bad health condition because of the abysmally decadent or inadequate or unavailable facilities. Some of the prisons in the country were inherited from the colonial masters and are therefore in bad, unusable state; however, as a result of the increasing number of inmates, prison rooms that are supposed to take, say 20 inmates, you find unfortunately taking 50 inmates hurdled into them like sardines. Then prison authorities made a wild claim that the daily budget for an inmate’s welfare is N14,000! Shouldn’t the anti-corruption agencies beam searchlight on the management of Nigeria prisons?

But as important as prison decongestion programme is, one of the issues that must be considered is: where are the inmates that regained their freedom going? This question is critical because the prison that is supposed to serve essentially as a correctional or rehabilitation facility did little or nothing to rehabilitate them.

We also observe that one of the reasons why our prisons are congested is the weak inclination of our alternative dispute resolution in Nigeria.

These and more instances are where we urge the Bello-led committee’s recommendation on prison reform to be emphatic and firm. We have had several prisons reform panels that were just waste of public funds; however, we support Bello-led committee and are confident that it will lead to positive end for our prisons and inmates. The Federal Government should also ensure that it implements the recommendations of the committee.

