SWAN Makes Wike Grand Patron — Nigeria Today

SWAN Makes Wike Grand Patron

The National Executive Committee of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has re-validated Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as the sole patron of the association. Also, the state chapter of SWAN had conferred on Governor Wike the position of grand patron. Performing the re-validation at the Government House, Port Harcourt, National President of SWAN, Honour Sirawoo […]

