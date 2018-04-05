 SWAN Makes Wike Grand Patron — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

SWAN Makes Wike Grand Patron

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

The National Executive Committee of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), has re-validated Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as the sole patron of the association. Also, the state chapter of SWAN had conferred on Governor Wike the position of grand patron. Performing the re-validation at the Government House, Port Harcourt, National President of SWAN, Honour Sirawoo […]

The post SWAN Makes Wike Grand Patron appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.