Sweden is fitting electric rails along its highways to power EVs — Nigeria Today

Sweden is fitting electric rails along its highways to power EVs

Sweden has opened its first electrified road in Stockholm. It plans to fit electric rails along its highways so electric vehicles can maintain power as they motor along, though EVs will need to be modified to use the system.

