Sweden is fitting electric rails along its highways to power EVs — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Sweden has opened its first electrified road in Stockholm. It plans to fit electric rails along its highways so electric vehicles can maintain power as they motor along, though EVs will need to be modified to use the system.

The post Sweden is fitting electric rails along its highways to power EVs appeared first on Digital Trends.

