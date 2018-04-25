 Sweden shuts out Ibrahimovic - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Sweden shuts out Ibrahimovic – Vanguard

Sweden boss, Janne Andersson has confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic “certainly isn't included in my plans for the World Cup”. Ibrahimovic. Ibrahimovic suggested he would come out of international retirement to represent Italy's playoff opponents in
